Golden State Valkyries finalize their roster for the team's inaugural season

By Melanie Corry

/ CBS San Francisco

The Golden State Valkyries have announced who will make history as a member of their inaugural roster. 

The team has waived Laeticia Amihere, Chloe Bibby, Elissa Cunane, Kaitlyn Chen, and Migna Touré. Touré led all scorers with 19 points off the bench in the team's preseason win against the Phoenix Mercury.

There are currently only 13 teams in the WNBA. According to league rules each team can have a maximum 12 players on their roster meaning there can only be a total of 156 players in the league.

The Valkyries will play their home opener Friday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at Chase Center. You can get tickets here.

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries' season

CBS News Bay Area is the official broadcast partner of the Golden State Valkyries. Fans will be able to watch 37 games across KPIX and PIX+ channel 44 cable 12. 

Viewers in Sacramento can watch some games on KMAX. 

See the full broadcast schedule.

