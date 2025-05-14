Golden State Valkyries finalize their roster for the team's inaugural season

The Golden State Valkyries have announced who will make history as a member of their inaugural roster.

Introducing the 2025 Golden State Valkyries — a roster built to rise, built to battle, and built for the Bay.



History starts now ✨🪽 pic.twitter.com/FAYFGozMMl — Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) May 14, 2025

The team has waived Laeticia Amihere, Chloe Bibby, Elissa Cunane, Kaitlyn Chen, and Migna Touré. Touré led all scorers with 19 points off the bench in the team's preseason win against the Phoenix Mercury.

Valkyries have announced their roster. Notable cuts...Kaitlyn Chen and Laeticia Amihere.



With Justė Jocytė not coming over, none of the Valkyries 2025 draft picks will be on the inaugural roster. https://t.co/egbCxSDcIg — Matt Lively (@mattblively) May 14, 2025

There are currently only 13 teams in the WNBA. According to league rules each team can have a maximum 12 players on their roster meaning there can only be a total of 156 players in the league.

The Valkyries will play their home opener Friday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at Chase Center.

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries' season

CBS News Bay Area is the official broadcast partner of the Golden State Valkyries. Fans will be able to watch 37 games across KPIX and PIX+ channel 44 cable 12.

Viewers in Sacramento can watch some games on KMAX.

See the full broadcast schedule.