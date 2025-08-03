Watch CBS News
Philadelphia man arrested near Golden Gate Park suspected of having nitrous oxide tanks

San Francisco Police said they arrested a man from Philadelphia near Golden Gate Park after finding tanks filled with nitrous oxide in a van Saturday night.

Officers were near Fulton Street and 35th Avenue around 11 p.m. to patrol the area during the ongoing concert series.

During their patrol, they saw an open trailer with a man inside, and as they got closer, they saw numerous tanks in the vehicle and suspected they were filled with nitrous oxide, police said.

The officers arrested the man after an investigation gave them probable cause, according to police.

He was identified by police as 32-year-old Thomas Siderio of Philadelphia. Police said they seized about 100 metal tanks and found balloons at the scene.

They towed the trailer as evidence, police said.

Siderio was taken to the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of distribution or dispense of nitrous oxide and possession of nitrous oxide with intent to ingest for intoxication. 

