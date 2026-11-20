San Francisco city officials have lowered parking fees at Golden Gate Park, weeks before the program was set to take effect.

In a statement Friday, the city's Recreation and Park Department announced the fee has been reduced to $1 an hour for the park's nearly 3,000 spaces. Parking will also be free after 3 p.m. and all day on Sunday.

"San Francisco's parks are unrivaled, and we are making them welcoming and accessible to everyone," said Mayor Daniel Lurie. "That's why I directed the Recreation and Park Department to keep Sunday parking free in Golden Gate Park and limit the cost the rest of the week—so that San Franciscans can continue to enjoy one of our city's greatest assets."

Earlier this month, the Recreation and Park Department announced parking rates in the park would range between $1.25 and $4 per hour and that fees would be in effect every day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Under the previous announcement, parking rates were also higher for spots east of Crossover Drive, which is home to multiple park attractions, including the De Young Museum, California Academy of Sciences, Blue Heron Lake, and the San Francisco Botanical Garden.

The announcement led to an outcry from city residents. A petition on change.org to retract the parking fees gathered 3,525 verified signatures, according to organizers.

"We want everyone to be able to enjoy Golden Gate Park, and we also need to make sure our parks have the resources they need," said Sarah Madland, general manager of the Recreation and Park Department. "Parking revenue will help us maintain neighborhood parks, keep recreation centers and pools open, and provide free and affordable camps and classes for San Franciscans of all ages."

Last year, the Recreation and Park Commission approved paid parking at Golden Gate Park and the Board of Supervisors authorized SFMTA to set parking rates.

Paid parking at Golden Gate Park will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.