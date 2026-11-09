Daily parking fees at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park to take effect in 2027

Free parking at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park is coming to an end, as officials announced paid parking will take effect in 2027.

The Recreation and Parks Department said visitors would begin to pay for parking starting on January 1. Fees would be in effect from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week. Last year, the Recreation and Park Commission approved paid parking and the Board of Supervisors authorized SFMTA to set parking rates.

"Parking fees will help increase parking availability for visitors, care for our parks throughout the city, and support affordable and free recreation programs for San Franciscans of all ages," said a statement on the agency's website.

Parking rates will vary by the location where a driver parks, the time of day and day of the week. When the rates go into effect, rates will range from $1.25 to $4 per hour.

Notably, parking rates will be higher for spots east of Crossover Drive, home to multiple park attractions including the De Young Museum, California Academy of Sciences, Blue Heron Lake and the San Francisco Botanical Garden.

For instance, weekday rates east of Crossover Drive will be $3.50 an hour from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and $4.00 an hour on weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Evening rates, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., will be $1.50 an hour on weekdays and $2.00 on weekends.

West of Crossover Drive, rates will be $2.75 an hour every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and $1.25 an hour in the evening.

Drivers will have multiple options to pay, including through the ParkMobile and HotSpot apps, along with 25 pay stations located throughout the park. Officials said there will be no discounts based on income, age or residency, as with other meters in the city.

Parking will remain free for vehicles displaying a valid disabled parking placard or license plate.