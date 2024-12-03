Donors provide matching gifts for Bay Area food banks on Giving Tuesday

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley holds Giving Tuesday "Thankathon"

As part of CBS News Bay Area's Food For Bay Area Families effort during the holidays, generous donor are providing matching gifts to five local food banks for Giving Tuesday.

Information on the organizations providing the gifts are available below, along with links to each individual food banks' respective Giving Tuesday fundraising page.

Alameda County Community Food Bank - donations doubled up to $100,000 (match by an anonymous group of donors)

Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano - donations doubled up to $85,000 (match by Pacific Service Credit Union & the Donald Zonshine Family Foundation)

Redwood Empire Food Bank - donations doubled up to $50,000 (match by Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria)

San Francisco-Marin Food Bank - donations tripled up to $150,000 (match by The Genentech Foundation)

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley - While Second Harvest had already reached its initial $1 million donation goal by early afternoon --meaning those donations will be tripled the Reid Hoffman Foundation -- additional donations up to $500,000 will be tripled by the Khosla Family.