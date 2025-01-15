Watch CBS News
South Bay News

17-year-old among 3 people killed in Gilroy crash on Shore Road

By Katy St. Clair

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 1/15/25
PIX Now - Morning Edition 1/15/25 10:21

Three people were killed Tuesday night in Gilroy after the driver lost control of their vehicle and struck another car, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said.  

Just before 7 p.m., a driver traveling west on Shore Road west of Lake Road lost control of the vehicle and it crossed into opposing traffic and struck a vehicle going east on Shore Road, CHP said.  

The driver and two rear passengers, including a 17-year-old, were killed in the collision. 

The right front passenger and the driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle were flown by helicopter to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries, CHP said.  

The exact cause and circumstances of the crash are under investigation.  

"We extend our condolences to those affected by this tragic event," said CHP Captain Noel Coady. "Obeying traffic laws is every driver's responsibility, with profound consequences when ignored." 

At this time, it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were contributing factors in the crash, CHP said.  

CHP urges anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact the Hollister-Gilroy Area office at (408) 427-0700. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.