Gilroy police investigate 2 separate shootings on same night

Gilroy police are investigating two separate shootings earlier this week, one of which resulted in an injury.

At 9:22 p.m., Monday, officers arrived near the intersection of First and Hanna streets on a report of a fight and possible gunshots. A man related to the call had been transported by a private party to an area hospital with an apparent gunshot wound and is expected to survive, police said.

At 10:46 p.m. that same day, officers received a call of a second shooting at a residence in the 7100 block of Church Street. No one was injured, and it is unknown at this time if both are related.

Anyone with information on either case can contact Sgt. Geoff Guerin at (408) 846-0329 or geoffrey.guerin@cityofgilroy.org. Information can be provided anonymously.