Campaign to recall Gilroy councilmember over deadly party shooting starts gathering signatures

GILROY – A group of Gilroy residents seeking to oust Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz following a deadly shooting during a Halloween party at her home have begun gathering signatures for a potential recall election.

According to recall supporters, the city's clerk approved the petition this week. Supporters will have until October 12 to collect at least 6,217 valid signatures, equivalent to 20% of the city's registered voters.

Recall backers said the effort was in response to the October 30, 2021 shooting at Armendariz's home that killed two people and injured two others.

"Gilroy deserves councilmembers who lead with integrity and character. The actions of Councilmember Armendariz leading up to the party indicate to them that she lacks both," said a statement from Kelly Ramirez, spokesperson for the recall campaign.

Neighbors told KPIX 5 at the time that about 80 people attended the party, most of them appearing to be teens and young people. Police said a fight broke out between some partygoers and led to the shooting.

Michael Daniel Zuniga-Macias, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. A second person, identified as 19-year-old Jesse Sanchez, died from injuries sustained in the shooting several months later.

The two other victims have "substantially recovered" from their injuries, according to police.

Results from an independent investigation released in April determined that Armendariz was found to have assisted her son and nephew in organizing and planning the event.

The investigation also found the councilmember violated the city's social host ordinance, failed to obtain special event permits for the Halloween party and a Dia De Los Muertos event on the property that same weekend, along with unauthorized use of city assets. Armendariz, her son and nephew were cited, along with her mother, who owns the property.

Multiple suspects are being sought in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to either contact Detective Chris Silva at 408-846-0335 or to call the department's anonymous tip line at 408-846-0330.