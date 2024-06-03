Watch CBS News
Giants send Blake Snell to 15-day injured list, activate outfielder Michael Conforto

PHOENIX — San Francisco Giants left-hander Blake Snell was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday, one day after leaving a game against the New York Yankees with a left groin strain.

Veteran outfielder Michael Conforto will take Snell's place on the roster. Conforto has been out since May 11 because of a hamstring injury. He's hitting .280 with seven homers and 20 RBIs this season.

Snell — a two-time Cy Young Award winner — was removed with a 1-1 count on Alex Verdugo with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth inning. A similar injury landed Snell on the IL for a month this year when he was sidelined by a left adductor strain.

blake-snell-giants-2155212375.jpg
Blake Snell #7 of the San Francisco Giants heads off the field with member of the medical staff Dave Groeschner at Oracle Park on June 2, 2024 in San Francisco. Andy Kuno/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images

Snell is 0-3 with a 9.51 ERA in six starts for San Francisco since signing a $62 million, two-year contract as a free agent. He won the 2023 NL Cy Young Award with San Diego.

The Giants have lost four straight games, which matches their longest losing streak of the season.

