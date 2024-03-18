Watch CBS News
Report: Cy Young winner Blake Snell to sign 2-year, $62 million deal with San Francisco Giants

The reigning NL Cy Young winner finally has a team for the 2024 season. Left-hander Blake Snell and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a two-year contract worth $62 million, CBS Sports' Jim Bowden has confirmed. 

Jon Heyman reports that the deal includes an opt-out. The team has not yet confirmed the signing.

Snell, who will pitch all of 2024 at age 31, is the latest big name free agent to take a short-term contract. Cody Bellinger returned to the Chicago Cubs on a three-year, $80 million deal, and Matt Chapman left the Blue Jays for the Giants on a three-year, $54 million contract. Bellinger and Chapman can opt out of their contracts after each season.

First published on March 18, 2024 / 6:57 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

