Logan Webb throws 7+ shutout innings, Giants blank Braves to avoid sweep

Logan Webb threw seven-plus shutout innings, Grant McCray had his first career hit and home run, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 6-0 on Thursday to avoid a sweep.

The Giants snapped a four-game losing skid behind Webb's performance. The All-Star recorded his fourth straight win and held opponents to a run or fewer for his fourth consecutive start. He finished at least seven innings for the 14th time this season, most of any pitcher in the majors.

Webb (11-8) threw 104 pitches, striking out seven and holding the Braves to four hits. He departed with runners at the corners and two outs in the eighth.

Logan Webb #62 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the top of the first inning at Oracle Park on August 15, 2024 in San Francisco. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

McCray, after going hitless in his major league debut on Wednesday, went 2 for 3 and hit a solo homer in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 5-0. With his father, former big-leaguer Rodney McCray, watching from the stands, McCray, the Giants' 11th-ranked prospect, also had an RBI bunt single in the second inning that knocked in San Francisco's first run for his first big league hit.

McCray's homer followed a two-run blast by Casey Schmitt earlier in the sixth that doubled the Giants' lead from 2-0 to 4-0.

San Francisco scored two runs in the second after loading the bases with nobody out. Tyler Fitzgerald recorded a sacrifice fly after McCray's hit to give the Giants a 2-0 advantage.

Braves starter Max Fried (7-7), who pitched into the sixth, allowed three runs and struck out five.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: RHP Randy Rodriguez (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day injured list, and RHP Spencer Bivens was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. ... IF Thairo Estrada (left wrist sprain) went 3 for 4 in a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

Braves: OF Jorge Soler, who exited Wednesday's game with left hamstring tightness, was not in the lineup on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (4-5, 3.95 ERA) is scheduled to start on Friday when the Braves begin a three-game series at the Angels.

Giants: After a day off on Friday, RHP Hayden Birdsong (3-2, 5.40 ERA) is scheduled to start as the Giants visit the A's for a two-game weekend series.