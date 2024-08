Game Day: 1-on-1 With Former Giants Pitcher Jake Peavy Former Cy Young winner and Giants pitcher Jake Peavy is returning to the Bay Area for the 10-year reunion of San Francisco's 2014 World Series championship team. Peavy talks to Vern Glenn about his plans for reunion weekend, which includes a charity concert and why he thinks the 2024 Giants could repeat what the 2014 team accomplished. (8-5-24)