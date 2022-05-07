Gas prices soar to nearly $6 a gallon; Diesel reaches historic high of $6.66

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Gas prices were again approaching $6 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday just in time to put a bite in your pocketbook as you head out to those family Mother's Day celebrations.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of unleaded in San Francisco was $5.97, up from $5.87 a week ago and $4.21 a year ago.

While blended, premium and diesel were all at record highs over $6.00 a gallon, the gas pump sticker shock for truckers and other owners who drive diesel-powered vehicles was the highest as the average cost of a gallon was at a historic high of $6.66.

"Gasoline prices have continued their rally in the last week with oil prices sustaining higher levels, but the real story has been diesel fuel, which has skyrocketed to its highest level ever seen," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Diesel is now $1 per gallon or more in many areas compared to gasoline. The meteoric rise in diesel prices is likely to continue for the first half of the week at least, while gasoline prices could continue to see a slow but steady rise."

"For now, the rising cost of diesel will surely be felt in the grocery store, hardware store or on your next flight as jet fuel prices accelerate, leading to a continued rise in inflation likely to ripple across the economy."

San Francisco often can be an outlier in the Bay Area when it comes to gas prices, but that's not the case this week. The price of a gallon of unleaded in San Jose was $5.85. It was $5.93 in San Rafael and $5.86 in Oakland.

A recent Yahoo/Maru Public Opinion survey from April 29-May 1, 2022, asked a random selection of 1,392 U.S. drivers how gas prices were impacting their lifestyle and travel choices.

Among the findings was that 62 percent said they were cutting back on using their vehicles. 41 percent said they were not completely filling up their tanks, only pumping in what they could afford. 35 percent were opting for public transit when it was an option and 34 percent they were seeking out gas stations with the best prices.