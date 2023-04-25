Gang member arrested for homicide in fatal North Beach shooting

No suspects identified yet in North Beach shooting that left 1 dead, 4 injured

SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect has been arrested in a robbery gone wrong that resulted in a 23-year-old man being killed and four others wounded in a shooting in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the shooting took place at around 11 p.m. Sunday near the busy Columbus and Broadway intersection.

Malachi Lefiti, Isaiah Thomas and additional suspects were attempting to rob three victims at gunpoint on the busy North Beach street.

An altercation ensued, which resulted in Thomas, Lefiti, and the three robbery victims being shot. Thomas, a 23-year-old from Suisun City, died of his injuries at the scene.

Lefiti, two 24-year-old males from Sacramento County and a 20-year-old female from Contra Costa County were all taken to the hospital for treatment and expected to survive.

Investigators interviewed involved parties and several witnesses in an attempt to unravel the incident. Video from the scene showed a discarded handgun and spent shells in the street.

Chris Hall was visiting San Francisco from England and staying nearby. He was in his room when he heard 10-12 shots ring out.

"I looked out my window and there was a guy being dragged to a car," he said. "The car drove off. A guy was getting dragged into the convenience store. He's dead. A girl ran down here (the street) she was shot as well."

San Francisco police announced on Tuesday that Lefiti had been taken into custody and booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of homicide, three counts of attempted homicide, attempted robbery, conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and a gang enhancement

Investigators have not said how both Lefiti and Thomas were wounded.

The incident remains under investigation by the SFPD Homicide Detail. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and do not believe this shooting was random.

While an arrest has been made and this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.