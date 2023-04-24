One dead, four wounded in San Francisco North Beach shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- One person was dead and four others wounded late Sunday night in a shooting in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood.

SF Police Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani posted on twitter that the shooting took place at around 11 p.m. near the busy Columbus and Broadway intersection.

"Don't have condition of the 4 being treated," he tweeted. "No additional information will be going out on this tonight or early morning by Investigations, we will be working on this through the night into tomorrow."

Video showed police officers swarming over the shooting scene. A body tarp covered a victim while a discarded gun and spent shells were visible in the street.

Chris Holl was visiting San Francisco from England and staying nearby. He was in his room when he heard 10-12 shoots ring out.

"I looked out my window and there was a guy being dragged to a car," he said. "The car drove off. A guy was getting dragged into the convenience store. He's dead. A girl ran down here (the street) she was shot as well."

Holl is a military veteran. He was not shaken by the shooting.

"It is what it is, it happens here," he said. "As long as it doesn't happen to me, my family, my friends. I don't know what the answer is. It's not my place. It's not my country."

Developing story, details added as available