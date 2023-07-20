4 arrested in deadly April shooting in San Francisco's North Beach

SAN FRANCISCO – Authorities have arrested four people in connection with a shooting in San Francisco's North Beach in April that killed one man and injured several others.

According to San Francisco police, warrants were served Tuesday at three homes in the Bay Area and in Roseville, near Sacramento. The suspects are identified as 21-year-old Jeremiah Thomas of Suisun City, 22-year-old Malachi Lefiti of Oakland, 20-year-old Marilyn Sahagun-Lopez of Oakland and 22-year-old Nikeosi Jackson of San Francisco.

Police said the suspects are linked to a shooting at Grant and Columbus avenues on the night of April 23. The shooting killed 23-year-old Isaiah Thomas of Suisun City, while four others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, Thomas, Lefiti, and additional suspects were attempting to rob the victims at gunpoint. During the incident, an altercation ensued, which resulted in Thomas, Lefiti, and three victims being shot.

Investigators believed the shooting was an isolated incident and do not believe it was random.

Police said Thursday that all four suspects were booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of murder, three counts of attempted murder, attempted robbery and shooting at inhabited dwelling. Thomas, Sahaghun-Lopez and Jackson were also booked on suspicion of conspiracy, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and street gang activities.

Jackson was also arrested for outstanding warrants from Contra Costa and San Mateo counties.

It was not announced when the suspects would appear in court on the charges.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".