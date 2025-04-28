Watch CBS News
Education

Fremont students win first place in the National Science Bowl

By Melanie Corry

/ CBS San Francisco

A team of students from Hopkins Middle School in Fremont won first place in the National Science Bowl. This was redemption for the team who came in second last year.

Fremont students win National Science Bowl
Hopkins Middle School students win the National Science Bowl. CBS News Bay Area

In the finals they beat Fort Settlement Middle School with a score of 144 to 42. In addition to the title and trophy the students also won $5,000 for their school's math and science program.

The competition is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy. Local and regional competitions start in January. According to the Department of Energy close to 10,000 students compete each year.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.