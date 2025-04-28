Fremont students win first place in the National Science Bowl

A team of students from Hopkins Middle School in Fremont won first place in the National Science Bowl. This was redemption for the team who came in second last year.

Hopkins Middle School students win the National Science Bowl. CBS News Bay Area

In the finals they beat Fort Settlement Middle School with a score of 144 to 42. In addition to the title and trophy the students also won $5,000 for their school's math and science program.

The competition is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy. Local and regional competitions start in January. According to the Department of Energy close to 10,000 students compete each year.