Family of Fremont teen missing for over a week launches fundraiser to help find her

The family of Katie Hong, a Fremont teenager missing for over a week, has launched an online fundraiser to help search for her.

Hong was last seen on the evening of July 25 at her home on Queens Park Court in the Blacow neighborhood of South Fremont and was also seen on multiple surveillance cameras heading toward Irvington Community Park, the Fremont Police Department said.

Katie Hong, surveillance image of Hong walking near her home in Fremont. Fremont Police Department

She is Korean American, 5 feet tall, about 100 pounds, wears braces, and has medium-length, dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a navy blue, mid zip-up jacket, gray sweats and a red Patagonia backpack when she was last seen, police said.

Police describe Hong as at-risk, and said a note believed written by her was left behind expressing an intention of "running away," possibly to meet people known only by online screen names. The note indicated the people would not provide Hong with their true names, and it did not appear that she had met with them before being reported missing, according to police.

The fundraiser launched on GoFundMe on Saturday is to cover expenses so that her parents can take a leave of absence from their jobs to search for her full-time. The fundraiser is also going toward hiring private investigators, providing counseling and support for Hong's sister, and daily living expenses while the parents are away from work.

As of Monday afternoon, the campaign had raised more than $34,000 out of its $50,000 goal.

Katie Hong GoFundMe / Family photo

The last time Hong was seen on surveillance video was walking through the gas station on the corner of Blacow Road and Grimmer Boulevard, headed south, wearing the red backpack and carrying what appeared to be a desktop computer. Police said the last location of record for her phone is at Irvington Community Park, and investigators believe the phone was left behind at the park.

"Based on the cumulative, verifiable evidence at this time, Katie is believed to be voluntarily missing," police said in a press release on Thursday.

Before she went missing, police said Hong was very active on various digital platforms, including gaming platforms, and used multiple screen names on these platforms. Investigators have not located a digital footprint from Hong since she became missing, police said.

Police urged anyone with information about Hong's whereabouts to contact the Fremont Police Investigations Unit at (510) 790-6900. Anonymous tips can be sent by text to 888-777 with the text 'Tip FremontPD' followed by the message.