Fremont 16-year-old girl remains missing after last being seen at her home

A 16-year-old Fremont girl remains missing after last being seen on Friday, Fremont Police said.

Katie Hong was last seen on Friday around 6:20 p.m. at her home on Queens Park Court.

Police said she is Asian, 5 feet tall, about 100 pounds, brown eyes, has braces and medium-length, dark brown hair.

She was wearing a navy blue, mid-zip up jacket, gray sweat and a red Patagonia backpack when she was last seen, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 510-790-6800.