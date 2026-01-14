4 suspected in $1.7 million heist at Fremont jewelry store face federal charges

Four people suspected in a jewelry store heist in the East Bay city of Fremont last year have been indicted on federal charges, prosecutors said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of California, a jury indicted the suspects with robbery affecting interstate commerce in connection with a June 18, 2025 robbery at a jewelry store on Mowry Avenue.

The defendants have been identified as 20-year-old Afatupetaiki Faasisila of San Jose, 20-year-old Jose Herrda-Aragon of Concord, 19-year-old Andres Palestino of Concord and 19-year-old Tom Parker Donegan of Fairfield. Prosecutors said the four were indicted on Dec. 18 and the indictment was unsealed Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, the four were among two dozen masked individuals who took part in a takeover-style robbery of the store.

Surveillance video showed a gray Honda ramming into the store's front façade. One of the individuals brandished a firearm at the store's security guard, while another held the guard's arms, forcing him to the ground.

Prosecutors said Faasisila, Herrada-Aragon and Palestino were among those who allegedly stormed the business. Robbers used hammers and other tools to smash display cases and grab an estimated $1.7 in jewelry before leaving in waiting vehicles.

The criminal complaint alleges Donegan drove one of the getaway vehicles, leading officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash in another part of Fremont. Prosecutors said the four defendants fled the vehicle on foot before officers took them into custody.

Authorities said they also recovered jewelry from the vehicle and on the path the suspects used in their attempted escape. The vehicle was determined to be stolen.

According to prosecutors, Faasisila and Palestino were arrested Monday and made their initial court appearances on Tuesday. Palestino is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, while Faasisila is scheduled to appear in a detention hearing on Friday.

Meanwhile, Herrada-Aragon and Donegan are in custody on state charges and will be transferred to federal custody.

If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.