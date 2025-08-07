Fremont teenager missing for nearly 2 weeks found safe

A missing Fremont teenager who was described as being at risk was found safe Thursday afternoon, police said.

Katie Hong had been last seen on the evening of July 25 at her home on Queens Park Court in the Blacow neighborhood of South Fremont. The Fremont Police Department said she had been seen on multiple surveillance cameras heading toward Irvington Community Park.

On August 2, her family launched a fundraiser to hire private investigators to find her and cover costs for her parents to take leave from their jobs and dedicate themselves to the search.

In a social media post Thursday afternoon, police said the 16-year-old had been located safe and unharmed, and a reunion with her family was pending.

The post did not disclose the circumstances of her being found, but said more details would be shared as they became available.

Missing Person Katie Hong Located Safely!



We are relieved to share that missing juvenile Katie Hong has been located this afternoon (August 7, 2025). She is unharmed and safe, pending to be reunited with her family. We are grateful for everyone’s support and assistance during… pic.twitter.com/QfNeAbA3QO — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) August 7, 2025

Last week, police said Hong had left a note expressing an intention to run away and possibly to meet people known only by online screen names. The note indicated the people would not provide Hong with their true names, and it did not appear that she had met with them before being reported missing, according to police.