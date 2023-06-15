CHP: Gunman opens fire at landscaping workers along I-80 freeway in Berkeley

BERKELEY – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting in which a gunman opened fire on a group of landscaping workers along Interstate 80 in Berkeley on Wednesday.

Officers with the Oakland office were called to the offramp connecting Westbound 80 and University Avenue around 11:50 a.m., the agency said. When they arrived, they found 14 employees of the landscaping firm, which were contracted by Caltrans.

Witnesses said a passenger in a white Ford Crown Victoria sedan pointed a handgun at the workers and discharged two rounds, before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The CHP described the suspects as two male adults with short hair. A motive for the shooting is unclear.

Anyone with information about the freeway shooting is asked to call the CHP Oakland office at 510-457-2875 and ask for Officer Corbell.