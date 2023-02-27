Watch CBS News
4 Richmond men arrested for 3 Saturday bank robberies in Stockton

STOCKTON -- Four Richmond men were arrested early Sunday morning in connection to three separate Stockton bank robberies that occurred minutes apart on Saturday.

Irvin Adrian Servin-Corral, 21, Jose Armando Servin-Corral, 23, Juan Antonio Ramirez-Rodriguez, 26 and Isai Duran-Martinez, 21, were detained in a Vacaville parking lot and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

At 11:28 a.m., police said a woman exited a bank in the 1400 block of E. Hammer Lane and was getting into her vehicle when a man allegedly approached the vehicle.

Police said the suspect broke the passenger window and forcibly took the woman's purse and fled the scene in a gray SUV.

According to police, the suspect was described as a Black male wearing a black hat, black mask and black clothing.

Twelve minutes later, police said a man was working as a cash delivery person in the 1500 block of St. Marks Plaza. The man was delivering money to an ATM at a nearby bank when he put a bag containing the cash on the ground next to him.

Police allege that a man ran up to him, grabbed the bag of money and fled in a silver SUV with tinted windows.

The suspect was also described as a Black male wearing a mask and dark hooded sweatshirt.

Seven minutes after the robbery, a bank employee in the 5500 block of N. Pershing Avenue exited the business with a satchel and got into his vehicle.

Police said a suspect approached the victim's car and stole the satchel.

The victim confronted the suspect, but the suspect fled in a dark silver Cadillac SUV.

Police described the suspect as a male of an unknown race, wearing a black ski mask and black clothing.

Police said the robbery appeared to be related to the other two robberies.

Using a tracking device, officers said they were able to determine the active location of the stolen property and found it traveling away from Stockton.

The suspect vehicle was located abandoned in a Vacaville neighborhood and was towed by the Vacaville police department.

The four alleged suspects were located and arrested in Fairfield, according to California Highway Patrol.

