Foster City switching to nonlethal means to manage its Canada geese population

FOSTER CITY — Marin County nonprofit In Defense of Animals said this week that it is giving its "Happy Honk" award to Foster City officials for deciding to use nonlethal means to manage the Canada geese population in the area.

The animal rights group announced the award ahead of this weekend's goose poop clean-up event Saturday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Leo J Ryan Park hosted by Foster City Councilmember Stacy Jimenez.

In Defense of Animals' National Goose Protection Coalition said it is presenting city officials the Happy Honk award for their decision to "coexist" with the estimated 100 Canada geese that roam the area.

"Thousands of In Defense of Animals supporters called on Foster City for compassion, so we are delighted and relieved at the council's decision to use only humane methods to steward geese in the city," Lisa Levinson, Campaigns Director at In Defense of Animals, said in a statement.

Nonlethal goose management benefits the community as it is cheaper and more effective than killing, according to In Defense of Animals. In July 2022, Foster City reportedly planned to spend $86,240 to kill geese, based on its Canada Goose Population Management Plan Update at the time.

National Goose Protection Coalition member and Bay Area resident Erik Allen thanked Councilmembers Jimenez and Patrick Sullivan for supporting calls from the public to stop killing Foster City's Canada geese.

"Foster City is setting a great example and teaching children that killing is never the answer," Allen said in a statement. "Dozens of people regularly spoke up at city council meetings for the geese and helped spare their lives."

In Defense of Animals' National Goose Protection Coalition was formed in 2019 to help concerned citizens stop alleged goose cruelty in their communities. The coalition issues Happy Honk awards to decision-makers who choose long-term, effective, nonlethal stewardship practices, and Gander Slander citations to those who do not.