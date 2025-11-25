Foster City police arrest victim's estranged husband in 1982 cold case murder

More than four decades after a woman was found dead near the San Mateo Bridge, authorities on the Peninsula have arrested the victim's estranged husband in the case.

The Foster City Police Department announced Tuesday announced the arrest of 81-year-old Patrick Galvani. Galvani was arrested Monday in San Francisco without incident.

Police said the suspect is accused of killing his estranged wife, Nancy Galvani, in 1982. According to officers, Nancy Galvani's body was found floating inside a sleeping bag near the bridge.

"Despite extensive efforts over the years, the case remained unsolved until recent developments allowed investigators to move forward," police said in a statement.

Additional details about the case were not immediately available. The case remains under investigation.

Patrick Galvani was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of murder. Jail records show he is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.