Former Pleasanton resident pleads guilty to stealing $186K in COVID-19 relief funds

PLEASANTON – An ex-Pleasanton resident admitted in federal court Thursday to stealing more than $180,000 in COVID-19 relief funds that were intended for his healthcare and hospice businesses, federal prosecutors said.

According to Northern California U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds' office, 53-year-old Javed Wahab pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government property, as part of a plea agreement.

Wahab owned Premier Home Health Care & Hospice, Inc., Carelink Hospice Services, Inc., and JW Healthcare, Inc., which provided home health and hospice care in Alameda County.

Prosecutors said the businesses received about $285,000 designated for the medical treatment and care of COVID-19 patients. The funds were distributed as part of the CARES act, a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package passed by Congress in the early days of the pandemic.

According to prosecutors, Wahab admitted to stealing $186,516.72 of the funds, using the money for personal expenses and transferring funds to family members.

Wahab was indicted on five counts last September following an investigation by the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General. Prosecutors said the additional counts will be dismissed at sentencing if Wahab complies with the terms of his plea agreement.

A judge is scheduled to sentence Wahab on August 25. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, along with restitution and up to three years of supervised release.