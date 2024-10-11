Watch CBS News
Crime

Former member of Mr. Bungle found guilty of first-degree murder

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Former SF rock musician found guilty of first-degree murder
Former SF rock musician found guilty of first-degree murder 00:35

A former member of the experimental San Francisco rock band Mr. Bungle was found guilty of first degree murder in a Santa Cruz County courtroom Friday, according to public records.

54-year-old El Cerrito resident Theobald "Theo" Lengyel was accused of killing his girlfriend, 61-year-old Capitola resident Alice "Alyx" Hermann inside her home in Capitola.

Lengyel was arrested in January after investigators found Hermann's body in a Berkeley park. She had been reported missing in December.

Lengyel's six-week trial took a shocking turn when prosecutors played an audio recording allegedly from Hermann's phone of her begging for her life as Lengyel strangled her to death.

Lengyel is best known as a former member of the Bay Area experimental rock band Mr. Bungle that was founded by singer Mike Patton, guitarist Trey Spruance and bassist Trevor Dunn in Ukiah in 1985. Lengyel played saxophone, clarinet and keyboards in the band for over a decade before leaving the group due to creative differences in 1996.  

He's facing life in prison and is scheduled for sentencing next month.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.