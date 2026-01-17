Former KPIX host and news reporter Doug McConnell dies at 80

Former KPIX host and news reporter Doug McConnell died on Tuesday. He was 80 years old.

Doug was a treasure to the KPIX station and to viewers everywhere. He was the kindest, most eternally optimistic, and enthusiastic gentleman on the planet. Doug was the quintessential professional who knew how to communicate the importance of the environment to our viewers without preaching to them.

Doug began hosting Bay Area Backroads at KRON in 1993.

Before then, he spent time at 'PIX. He hosted some very popular shows on KPIX in the '80s and early '90s, including "Pacific Currents" as well as, in 1986, the nationally syndicated series "Mac & Mutley," where Doug went on outdoor adventures with his intrepid furry friend a dog named Mutley.

Mac & Mutley was cancelled in 1990.

Doug remained at the station as an environmental news reporter and filed reports that aired on KPIX's newscasts and also reported on Mother Earth for the iconic Evening Magazine franchise.

In 1989, Doug was hired by Eric Sorenson at CBS Morning News to do some environmental reporting.

Also in 1989, Doug hosted specials for KPIX, including "Wild West," where he made from the way excursions to Death Valley, the Farallon Islands, and Lassen Volcanic National Park. At one time, he was the station's weekend weatherman.

Doug's heart for nature earned him a number of humanitarian honors and that includes being named an honorary ranger with both the state's parks department and the National Parks service.