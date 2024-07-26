Former FCI Dublin guard facing additional charges involving alleged sexual abuse of inmates

Troubled Dublin women's prison at center of sex abuse scandal set to be closed

A former guard at the now-closed Federal Correctional Institution-Dublin prison is facing additional charges of alleged sexual abuse involving inmates, officials said Friday.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a federal grand jury on Thursday issued a superseding indictment against 55-year-old Darrell Wayne Smith. Last year, Smith was charged with 12 counts of sexual abuse in connection with illegal sexual acts with three female inmates at the prison.

In the superseding indictment, Smith faces two new counts of sexual abuse in connection with the abuse of two additional inmates. Smith is also accused of a federal civil rights violation alleging aggravated sexual abuse against one of the inmates.

Officials also allege that Smith began abusing inmates as early as August 2016. Previously, officials said Smith abused inmates between May 2019 and May 2021.

"As alleged, Officer Daryl Smith engaged in appalling criminal acts when he sexually abused those in his care and custody," Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement. "This superseding indictment is the latest product of the Department's ongoing work to seek justice for victims of sexual assault at FCI Dublin."

FBI San Francisco Special Agent in Charge Robert Tripp said, "These allegations of sexual abuse are deeply troubling. We are committed to enforcing civil rights statutes and holding accountable those who abuse their positions."

With the additional charges, Smith faces a total of six counts of sexual abuse of a ward, seven counts of abusive sexual contact, one count of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, the DOJ said.

The prison, which has been dubbed the "The rape club", was closed earlier this year and its 600 inmates have been moved to other facilities after being at the center of a years-long investigation.

Since 2021, at least eight employees, including former warden Ray Garcia, have been charged with sexually abusing inmates. Garcia was among two employees convicted at trial, while five other employees have pled guilty.

Officials said Smith's arraignment on the additional charges has not been set. Smith was set to begin trial on March 17, 2025.

If convicted, Smith faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for each count of aggravated sexual abuse and deprivation of rights under color of law. Smith faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison for each count of sexual abuse of a ward and a maximum of two years in prison for each count of abusive sexual contact.