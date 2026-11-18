San Francisco Bay Area residents have seen flooded streets, submerged vehicles and heavy rain as a midweek storm rolled in Wednesday.

Here are some of the areas where flooding has occurred.

San Francisco

In San Francisco, flooding was seen in the Mission District, near the Panhandle, the Marina District and in the Sunset.

A person appears to be trying to work to clear some of the flooding in the Sunset District. CBS News Bay Area

Flooding near the Panhandle caused a Waymo vehicle to stop in the middle of the road. Waymo announced that it would temporarily suspend service.

A Waymo autonomous vehicle is stopped at the flooded intersection of Oak and Cole streets in San Francisco, Nov. 18, 2026. Julia Daniel / X

Near Bayshore Boulevard, at least one vehicle had to be towed, and drivers had to traverse flooded streets. According to the San Francisco Fire Department, two people had to be rescued near Alemany and Bayshore boulevards after a crash with a flooded street.

CBS News Bay Area

Berkeley

In Berkeley, two vehicles under an overpass were submerged in floodwaters. A photo of the scene shows one vehicle's sunroof left open.

Two vehicles were partially submerged in floodwaters under an overpass in Berkeley. CBS News Bay Area

Mill Valley

In Mill Valley, floodwaters could be seen crashing against barriers near an intersection as a subject to flooding sign hangs on a nearby wire fence.

Floodwaters run up against a barrier near an intersection in Mill Valley. CBS News Bay Area

At a golf course in Mill Valley, water could be seen pouring down into the patio area from the roadway.

CBS News Bay Area

San Jose

San Jose firefighters said crews rescued an elderly woman whose vehicle was trapped in floodwaters.

San Jose fire crews rescued a man who was stranded in floodwaters on Wednesday. San Jose Fire Department

A second vehicle was also partially submerged, but the fire department said the man was able to get out of the vehicle on his own. However, a firefighter had to transport him out of the floodwaters on a boat.