Heavy rain causes flooding in San Francisco Bay Area
San Francisco Bay Area residents have seen flooded streets, submerged vehicles and heavy rain as a midweek storm rolled in Wednesday.
Here are some of the areas where flooding has occurred.
San Francisco
In San Francisco, flooding was seen in the Mission District, near the Panhandle, the Marina District and in the Sunset.
Flooding near the Panhandle caused a Waymo vehicle to stop in the middle of the road. Waymo announced that it would temporarily suspend service.
Near Bayshore Boulevard, at least one vehicle had to be towed, and drivers had to traverse flooded streets. According to the San Francisco Fire Department, two people had to be rescued near Alemany and Bayshore boulevards after a crash with a flooded street.
Berkeley
In Berkeley, two vehicles under an overpass were submerged in floodwaters. A photo of the scene shows one vehicle's sunroof left open.
Mill Valley
In Mill Valley, floodwaters could be seen crashing against barriers near an intersection as a subject to flooding sign hangs on a nearby wire fence.
At a golf course in Mill Valley, water could be seen pouring down into the patio area from the roadway.
San Jose
San Jose firefighters said crews rescued an elderly woman whose vehicle was trapped in floodwaters.
A second vehicle was also partially submerged, but the fire department said the man was able to get out of the vehicle on his own. However, a firefighter had to transport him out of the floodwaters on a boat.