Flash flood warning issued for Napa County in Pickett Fire burn area

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for a portion of Napa County, where heavy rain has been falling on Monday.

The flash flood warning was for the Pickett Fire burn area in west-central Napa County. The Pickett Fire burned nearly 7,000 acres in last August-early September northeast of Calistoga.

The Weather Service said at 2:43 p.m. that between 0.5 and 0.7 inches of rain had fallen, and the rainfall rate is expected to total a half-inch to one inch over the next hour. Life-threatening flash flooding was ongoing or expected to begin shortly, with the resulting debris flow moving through the Simmons Canyon and areas near and between Pickett Road to Silverado Trail, the Weather Service said.

The locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Napa County, including Pickett Road, Dutch Henry Canyon Road, Swartz Creek Bridge at Athena Springs Road, areas near Trib to Swartz Creek, Pond Outlet near Pope Valley Road, and the Duvall Lake Outlet.

Residents were urged to move away from recently-burned areas, especially those with steep terrain.

The flash flood warning was originally set to expire at 3:30 p.m. Monday but was extended to 4:15 p.m.