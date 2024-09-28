Fitzgerald scores from 1st on throwing error as Giants beat Cardinals

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tyler Fitzgerald reached on an infield single and scored the eventual winning run in the eighth inning on a throwing error by St. Louis pitcher Matthew Liberatore, leading the San Francisco Giants to a 6-5 win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

The Cardinals rallied with three runs in the seventh inning to tie the game at 5. In the bottom of the eighth, Fitzgerald singled off the leg of Liberatore (3-4). He wound up scoring when Brett Wisley dropped down a two-out bunt that Liberatore fielded and threw wildly toward first base and into foul territory beyond the bag, allowing Fitzgerald to score from first.

Matt Chapman had two doubles and all but one San Francisco starter had a hit as the Giants banged out 11 hits. Patrick Bailey finished with two RBIs.

Giants' Tyler Fitzgerald scores on a throwing error by Cardinals pitcher Matthew Liberatore during the eighth inning Sept. 28, 2024. Jed Jacobsohn / AP

Giants starter Tristan Beck pitched four innings and allowed an earned run and four hits with two walks and a strikeout but didn't figure in the decision. The 28-year-old right-hander made his first career start with San Francisco after missing 137 games due to a right arm aneurysm. He had appeared in relief seven times since returning to the lineup on Sept. 1, striking out 13 in just over 15 innings.

San Francisco used seven pitchers in the game, with Ryan Walker (10-4) working a scoreless inning of relief for the victory and Spencer Bivens closing out the save with two strikeouts to end the game.

The Cardinals scored three runs in the seventh. The first five hitters in the inning reached base safely. Giants reliever Erik Miller threw 24 pitches to four batters before being lifted. Paul Goldschmidt's second double of the game was followed by an extra base hit by Brendan Donovan, scoring Alec Burleson and Goldschmidt. Jordan Walker singled, driving in Donovan and tying the game.

Goldschmidt and Donovan each had three hits and two RBIs for St. Louis, which left 14 runners on base and went 4 for 16 with runners in scoring position.

St. Louis starter Andre Pallante went five innings and gave up four runs, three earned, on seven hits. He struck out four.

ROSTER MOVES

Cardinals: Third baseman Nolan Arenado did not start in the contest to ease into the offseason.

Giants: LHP Blake Snell (5-3, 3.12 ERA) was scheduled to make the start, but was scratched from the lineup late Friday night. The former Cy Young Award winner had a successful second half of the season, including a no-hitter in August. Snell's future with San Francisco is uncertain, as he is could opt out of his $62 million, two-year contract and elect to test free agency.

UP NEXT

The Giants and Cardinals play their season finale on Sunday with RHP Hayden Birdsong (5-5, 4.66 ERA) making his 16th start for San Francisco. RHP Michael McGreevy (2-0, 2.40 ERA) will start for St. Louis, which closes out the season in San Francisco for the first time since 1960.