Fireworks fly, safety takes center stage at Richmond's annual July 3 celebration

The City of Richmond held its annual fireworks show a day early. This happened as the city is cracking down on illegal fireworks being set off in their community.

Fireworks blasted off into the night sky as a packed crowd gathered at Marina Bay Park.

Some people came early and prepared. Pamela Christian's family set up these igloo tents to stay warm during the show.

"Every year, the July 3rd celebration is windy," said Christian. "So we learned from the first one."

This is a way for the city to provide a fun and safe way to enjoy fireworks.

"I think we're constantly having conversations to make sure that we provide a festive and celebratory environment for our citizens but also making sure we constantly consider safety," said Deputy Fire Chief Rico Rincon with the Richmond Fire Department

This year, the city is cracking down on illegal fireworks. Residents say the fireworks start weeks before the 4th of July and can go into August.

"My street is probably one of the busier ones," said Marissa. "I can sit on my front porch and see fireworks for miles."

The police department will have more than 20 additional officers patrolling the streets to crack down on the problem on the 4th of July. Those caught could face fines up to $1000.

"This year we're going to have more cops on the streets than ever," said Chief Bisa French with the Richmond Police Department. "We're going to be using the drones so we can actually catch people in the act because we know the toll that's taken on our community over the years, and we want to have an impact on that."

The only issue on this night may have been the chilly wind. The fog even stayed away long enough for people to see a spectacular fireworks show.

"I think it's real special to have it here so everybody can come together and enjoy it," said Christian.