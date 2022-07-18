Watch CBS News
Firefighters rescue man who drove into canal by Oakland Coliseum

OAKLAND -- Oakland firefighters rescued a man in his 50s Sunday night who drove his vehicle off northbound Interstate 880 near the Oakland Coliseum, down an embankment and into about three feet of water in a canal where it landed on its side.

Car into Canal in Oakland
Oakland firefighters rescued a man Sunday, July 17, after he drove into a canal near the Oakland Coliseum Oakland Fire Department

The California Highway Patrol received reports about the accident at 8:50 p.m., which occurred near 66th Ave. and High St.

The man was trapped in the vehicle with the driver's side submerged but firefighters were able to extract him.

He was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

