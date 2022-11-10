Watch CBS News
Fire under I-880 overpass sends black smoke over downtown Oakland

Scene of a large fire under an I-880 overpass in Oakland on Nov. 9, 2022. Oakland Fire Department

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Fire crews battled a large fire that started under an I-880 overpass Wednesday afternoon, sending black smoke billowing across Oakland's downtown.

At 3:38 p.m., the Oakland Fire Department tweeted that crews were on the scene of a fire at 3rd Street and Mandela Parkway, which was producing a large amount of smoke. A little after 4 p.m., the department updated the scene, saying the fire was under control and noting that around 20 firefighters responded to the fire, which appeared to have started in a debris pile under the freeway before spreading into the yard and inside of two 12 ft x 40 ft storage containers

