Fire under I-880 overpass sends black smoke over downtown Oakland

Scene of a large fire under an I-880 overpass in Oakland on Nov. 9, 2022. Oakland Fire Department

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Fire crews battled a large fire that started under an I-880 overpass Wednesday afternoon, sending black smoke billowing across Oakland's downtown.

At 3:38 p.m., the Oakland Fire Department tweeted that crews were on the scene of a fire at 3rd Street and Mandela Parkway, which was producing a large amount of smoke. A little after 4 p.m., the department updated the scene, saying the fire was under control and noting that around 20 firefighters responded to the fire, which appeared to have started in a debris pile under the freeway before spreading into the yard and inside of two 12 ft x 40 ft storage containers

Approx 20 firefighters are on scene responding to this fire which appears to have started in a debris pile under the freeway just outside of the Amtrak corp yard property. Fire spread into the yard and inside of two 12ft x 40 ft storage containers. Fire Under Control (355pm). https://t.co/ThpnpQWJeY pic.twitter.com/L5x6FlhpEg — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) November 10, 2022

This story is still in progress. Return for updates when they become available.