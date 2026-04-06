Fire truck collides with streetcar along San Francisco waterfront

A fire truck responding to a medical emergency in San Francisco collided with a streetcar on the Embarcardero on Monday, authorities said.

The San Francisco Fire Department said the incident happened just after noon near Bay Street. Fire Engine 28 crashed into a historic streetcar on the Muni F Market line.

No injuries were reported on the streetcar or the fire truck, the Fire Department said.

Scene of a collision between a fire engine and a historic streetcar in San Francisco on the Embarcadero near Bay Street, April 6, 2026. KPIX

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said that the crash temporarily halted F line streetcar service in the area, and bus shuttles were set up between the Ferry Building and the terminus at Jones and Beach streets near Fisherman's Wharf. F line service was restored by 12:39 p.m., SFMTA said.

No other details were immediately available. Police were investigating the crash, along with the Fire Department and SFMTA.