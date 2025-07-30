San Ramon police suspect minor of starting fire at historic 1850s Harlan House

Watch: Aftermath of fire at Harlan House in San Ramon, also known as El Nido

San Ramon Police on Wednesday said a juvenile is suspected of starting the fire that destroyed part of the historic Harlan House.

The fire happened around 10:30 a.m. on July 16 at the Harlan House on San Ramon Boulevard, between Westside Drive and Woodborough Way.

According to police, officers were told by witnesses that they saw people fleeing the area just after the fire started. Officers later found three juveniles and identified them as suspects, police said.

One of the juveniles is suspected of starting the fire, police said, and they are not being identified because they are a minor.

Police said the case was being forwarded to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office for review.

"Due to the involvement of minors, no further information will be released at this time," San Ramon police said.

The Harlan House, also known as "El Nido," was constructed in 1852 by Joel and Minerva Fowler Harlan. It's San Ramon's oldest building and has ties to the California Gold Rush.

The Harlans moved to California in 1848 from Michigan after gold was discovered in Sutter's Mill. They later moved the home to its current location in 1858 due to being charged property taxes by Alameda and Contra Costa counties due to its spot on the county lines.