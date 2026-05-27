Fire burns structures in Livermore Wine Country

A fire was burning structures in Livermore Wednesday afternoon, sending billowing black smoke over the winery region.

Cal Fire said the fire was on Tesla Road just east of Greenville Road and was burning among several long agricultural barn-type structures near several wineries and next to an equestrian center. The fire is just north of the private Meadowlark Field airstrip and immediately south of Bodegas Aguirre Winery.

The 3-5 acre fire completely destroyed one of the buidings and spread to a second building along with burning parts of adjacent vineyards. Firefighters stopped forward progress as of 3:14 p.m., Cal Fire said.

At least two large explosions were seen during the firefight.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.