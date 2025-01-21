3 rescued from 2-alarm fire at Campbell apartment building; 1 injured, cat perishes

Three people were rescued and one person was injured following a fire at a two-story apartment building in Campbell, the Santa Clara County Fire Department said.

Crews responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Union Avenue for the two-alarm fire that involved six units at the complex. It was contained before 8 p.m. and left four homes uninhabitable, the Fire Department said.

UPDATE: crews have knockdown on the fire. A total of 6 units impacted; 4 are uninhabitable. @RedCrossNorCal assisting displaced residents. Several units remain on scene now. @CampbellPolice assisting with restricting traffic on Union Ave. pic.twitter.com/YYK9GZ4bGc — Santa Clara County Fire (@sccfiredept) January 22, 2025

A woman who was among the three residents rescued was taken to the hospital for a smoke-inhalation injury. A cat and a dog were also rescued but the cat died of its injuries, the department said.

The Red Cross was helping displaced residents.

Crews remained at the scene well into the night and Union Avenue remained closed between Apricot Avenue and East McGlincy Lane at least through midnight.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

