3 rescued from 2-alarm fire at Campbell apartment building; 1 injured, cat perishes
Three people were rescued and one person was injured following a fire at a two-story apartment building in Campbell, the Santa Clara County Fire Department said.
Crews responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Union Avenue for the two-alarm fire that involved six units at the complex. It was contained before 8 p.m. and left four homes uninhabitable, the Fire Department said.
A woman who was among the three residents rescued was taken to the hospital for a smoke-inhalation injury. A cat and a dog were also rescued but the cat died of its injuries, the department said.
The Red Cross was helping displaced residents.
Crews remained at the scene well into the night and Union Avenue remained closed between Apricot Avenue and East McGlincy Lane at least through midnight.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.