Watch CBS News
Local News

3 rescued from 2-alarm fire at Campbell apartment building; 1 injured, cat perishes

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now evening edition 1-21-25
PIX Now evening edition 1-21-25 09:36

Three people were rescued and one person was injured following a fire at a two-story apartment building in Campbell, the Santa Clara County Fire Department said. 

Crews responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Union Avenue for the two-alarm fire that involved six units at the complex. It was contained before 8 p.m. and left four homes uninhabitable, the Fire Department said.  

A woman who was among the three residents rescued was taken to the hospital for a smoke-inhalation injury. A cat and a dog were also rescued but the cat died of its injuries, the department said.

The Red Cross was helping displaced residents. 

Crews remained at the scene well into the night and Union Avenue remained closed between Apricot Avenue and East McGlincy Lane at least through midnight.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.