Fire crews rescue 70 dogs and cats from house fire in Martinez

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – A garage fire in Martine Tuesday morning forced local fire crews to rescue over 60 dogs and cats from the blaze, according to fire officials.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (CCCFPD) first tweeted at 11:25 a.m. that crews were battling a fire at a home on Barber Lane, requesting that residents avoid the area so they don't hamper access to the blaze.

By 11:51 a.m., the CCCFPD reported that crews successfully took down the fire. Only one of three human residents was injured and required attention, but first responders also realized that they had dozens of pets to deal with.

Less than an hour later, fire officials tweeted that with the help of animal control and local neighbors, all the animals were safely removed from the scene of the fire, but the three residents and the pets were displaced.

Con Fire, assisted by Martinez PD, CCC animal control & many helpful neighbors, safely removed as many as 70 dogs & cats from today's Barber Lane fire in Martinez. Three residents & numerous pets displaced. Investigation has dtermined fire not suspicious in nature. #barberic pic.twitter.com/HeA5DQRlvH — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) January 17, 2023

Officials also noted that the fire was not deemed suspicious.

This story will be updated.