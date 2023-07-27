Fire crews respond to 3-alarm fire in Bay Point, Contra Costa Fire says

BAY POINT — Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm fire in Bay Point that affected about two city blocks on Thursday afternoon, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

Crews arrived at 4:45 p.m. on Willow Pass Road., and Contra Costa Fire said there was an "aggressive initial attack" with several crews in the area. About an hour later, officials said firefighters had knocked down the fire.

The fire burned vegetation, vehicles and structures "across at least two city blocks."

Contra Costa Fire said crews would have to be at the scene for several hours, and Willow Pass Road and adjoining surface streets would be blocked by crews.