Fire breaks out at vacant warehouse in Alameda
ALAMEDA -- Crews in the East Bay are at the scene of a fire that ignited at a vacant warehouse at the old Alameda Air Station Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
The Oakland Firefighters Twitter account posted that the Alameda Fire Department had called for mutual aid due to a fire burning at 650 W. Ranger Ave cross of Pan Am Way in the Alameda Point area. The fire started at around 3:15 p.m.
The fire was apparently burning at a vacant warehouse on the old Naval Air Station and producing a large cloud of black smoke. So far there are no reports of injuries or any indication of what may have started the fire.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.