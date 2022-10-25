Watch CBS News
Fire at Tenderloin hotel displaces ten people, four pets

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The second floor of the Boyd Hotel in San Francisco's Tenderloin caught fire Monday, displacing ten people and one four pets, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. 

The fire was reported in a room of the residential hotel 41 Jones St. at 2:45 p.m. The fire was extinguished by 2:55 p.m. but the Red Cross had to be notified to assist displaced residents. 

SFFD said the fire was caused by a resident's smoking. 

There is no further information at this time. 

First published on October 24, 2022 / 5:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

