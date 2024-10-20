Watch CBS News
Fire at San Pablo apartment kills 22-year-old, seriously injures 2 minors

A 22-year-old man died after being rescued from an apartment fire early Sunday morning, Contra Costa Fire said. 

The fire happened just before 3 a.m. on the 2000 block of Manchester Avenue. 

According to fire crews, three people were rescued from the fire. Two of the victims were minor and taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Contra Costa Fire said a 22-year-old was also rescued but later died. 

The fire was extinguished by the first unit at the scene, and it did not spread to any other apartments. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

