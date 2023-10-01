Fire at home in Crockett leaves one dead, Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department says

CROCKETT — A fire Sunday morning at a residence in Crockett left a person dead, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department said.

The fire department reported that they were responding to a blaze on Lillian Street at 7:06 a.m. following reports of smoke and flames coming from a home.

Fire crews who arrived at the scene encountered heavy fire coming from the first floor of the structure but were able to contain the fire by 7:54 a.m.

One person was located deceased inside the residence, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.