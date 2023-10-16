Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Fire at encampment in San Francisco's Mission District burns tents, cars

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 10/16/23
PIX Now - Morning Edition 10/16/23 07:39

SAN FRANCISCO — A fire that burned tents and vehicles in San Francisco's Mission District on Monday morning is under investigation, fire officials said.

The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. at an encampment near Julian Avenue and 14th Street.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which burned an unknown number of tents, six cars and one scooter, according to San Francisco Fire Lt. Mariano Elias.

The blaze was quickly extinguished, Elias said. Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

First published on October 16, 2023 / 12:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.