Fire at encampment in San Francisco's Mission District burns tents, cars

SAN FRANCISCO — A fire that burned tents and vehicles in San Francisco's Mission District on Monday morning is under investigation, fire officials said.

The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. at an encampment near Julian Avenue and 14th Street.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which burned an unknown number of tents, six cars and one scooter, according to San Francisco Fire Lt. Mariano Elias.

The blaze was quickly extinguished, Elias said. Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.