Fire at Boyd Hotel in San Francisco caused by lithium-ion battery; 2 injured
A fire at a San Francisco building was caused by a scooter's lithium-ion battery, the San Francisco Fire Department said.
San Francisco Fire said they were alerted to the fire at 7:31 a.m. The fire was at the Boyd Hotel, which is a seven-story, mixed-use building with residential units above commercial space.
Crews arrived just before 8 a.m. and rescued two adults on the sixth floor. Both had serious injuries and were taken to a local burn center.
The fire was extinguished and contained to the one-room apartment.
The San Francisco Fire Department advises residents not to charge lithium-ion batteries while sleeping.
"Always be present, and don't leave it alone," SF Fire said.