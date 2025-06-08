Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Fire at Boyd Hotel in San Francisco caused by lithium-ion battery; 2 injured

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now noon edition 6-8-25
PIX Now noon edition 6-8-25 11:11

A fire at a San Francisco building was caused by a scooter's lithium-ion battery, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

San Francisco Fire said they were alerted to the fire at 7:31 a.m. The fire was at the Boyd Hotel, which is a seven-story, mixed-use building with residential units above commercial space.

Crews arrived just before 8 a.m. and rescued two adults on the sixth floor. Both had serious injuries and were taken to a local burn center.

The fire was extinguished and contained to the one-room apartment.

The San Francisco Fire Department advises residents not to charge lithium-ion batteries while sleeping.

"Always be present, and don't leave it alone," SF Fire said. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.