Fire at Boyd Hotel in San Francisco caused by lithium-ion battery; 2 injured

A fire at a San Francisco building was caused by a scooter's lithium-ion battery, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

San Francisco Fire said they were alerted to the fire at 7:31 a.m. The fire was at the Boyd Hotel, which is a seven-story, mixed-use building with residential units above commercial space.

Crews arrived just before 8 a.m. and rescued two adults on the sixth floor. Both had serious injuries and were taken to a local burn center.

UPDATE: The structure fire at a seven-story mixed-use building, which includes residential units over commercial spaces, is now contained and under control. Two adults were rescued by San Francisco firefighters and transported to a local burn center by paramedics from the San… https://t.co/ApXiMi1Ee5 pic.twitter.com/8kl0COlzwo — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 8, 2025

The fire was extinguished and contained to the one-room apartment.

The San Francisco Fire Department advises residents not to charge lithium-ion batteries while sleeping.

"Always be present, and don't leave it alone," SF Fire said.