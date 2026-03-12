Filmmaker who humorously documented his cancer battle featured at Cinequest Film Festival

It's the 35th annual Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival, and one San Carlos filmmaker is ready to share his story for the first time on the big screen.

"In 2009, I was two months away from my wedding when I was diagnosed with a brain tumor. And given just six months," Bryan Bishop, the creator of "Growth," told CBS News Bay Area. "I don't want to spoil the ending. I'm still here. I made it. And I made a movie about the experience."

His film explores the role humor plays in the battle against cancer.

"We started shooting in probably 2015, so like 11 years," he said. "Whenever I tell anybody we made a documentary about cancer, the next thing I have to say is 'Don't go! Come back, it's funny!'"

"One of the themes of our movie is, like, the role of the caretaker in all of this," Bishop added. "It's so underappreciated, underacknowledged for obvious reasons. Because the person going through cancer, the patient, the attention is on them."

Halfdan Hussey, the co-founder and CEO of Cinequest, said that featuring local filmmakers and global films alike is what makes the annual event so special.

"They're going to be meeting with people, the actors meeting with you. So, it's more than a movie at Cinequest," Hussey told CBS News Bay Area. "We represent so many different cultures, age groups, ways of thinking, it's a fantastic experience. And we're very strong in comedies and thrillers this year."



He added that they are showcasing 143 U.S. and world premieres. Additionally, artists will be coming from 55 countries.

"I really feel a sense of obligation to give back and be there for the people who are in the position I was in all those years ago. It's a scary position, to be told, as one doctor put it, you have an expiration date. That's a hard thing to hear," Bishop said. "To have my movie now premiering in the Bay Area, where friends, family can see it and can celebrate, it's amazing."

The festival runs from March 14 to March 22 at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Mountain View, and some viewings in downtown San Jose. Bishop's film will be premiering on Sunday, March 15th, at 11:45 a.m. An additional showing is scheduled for Monday afternoon at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.