Fertilizer spill closes road between Angwin and Pope Valley

ANGWIN -- Hazmat crews responded Thursday evening after an overturned trailer dumped 800 gallons of liquid fertilizer onto a rural road in the Pope Valley community of Napa County.

The trailer full of calcium ammonium nitrate was being towed by a pickup when it overturned about 5:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Howell Mountain Road, according to the CHP.

Fertilizer spilled onto Howell Mountain Road Cal Fire

No one was injured in the wreck but firefighters were monitoring the scene closely because vapors from the fertilizer could spark a fire, CHP officer Marc Renspurger said.

As of 9 p.m., Howell Mountain Road remained closed from White Cottage Road to Chiles Pope Valley Road. There was no estimated time for reopening the road. Motorists can use Ink Grade as an alternate route.

CalFire, Napa County firefighters and the California Highway Patrol were at the scene.