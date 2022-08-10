Felony charges filed against suspect who attacked former SF commissioner Chew

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has filed felony charges against a suspect who was arrested after he "violently attacked" former SF commissioner Greg Chew earlier this month.

Gregory Chew SFPD

According to a press release issued by the SF District Attorney's Office Wednesday, the defendant has been charged with felony assault with an enhancement for great bodily injury, felony battery causing serious bodily injury, and felony elder abuse with great bodily injury, as well as a misdemeanor vandalism charge.

"Unprovoked, violent attacks against our AAPI communities must stop," said Jenkins in a statement. "These felony charges are the first step in seeking to hold violent offenders accountable and restoring confidence in our criminal justice system for victims of crime."

Chew was attacked on August 2 at around 7:30 p.m. near 3rd and Folsom streets in the city's South of Market neighborhood, according to authorities. Chew "suffered a cut to the face, swelling and bruising to the face and a fractured left clavicle. The assailant did not speak during the attack and his motivation was unclear," according to the release.

The defendant -- identified last weekend as 34-year-old San Francisco resident Derrick Yearby -- was arrested Sunday morning near the corner of 8th and Market streets.

Police said the two men didn't speak before Chew was attacked.

"Investigators will be attempting to interview the suspect and see if they can determine whether or not race or bias was a factor in the attack," said SFPD public information officer Kathryn Winters after the Sunday arrest.

Yearby expected to be detained while his trial is pending "because of the violence and seriousness of the charges in this case." This move is in line with commitments Jenkins made last week to hold violent offenders as they await trial.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at: 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Lauren Toms contributed to this story.